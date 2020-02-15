Stover, Robert Eugene February 4, 1931 - February 11, 2020 Robert Eugene Stover, 89, of Pfafftown, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Robert was born on February 4, 1931, to the late Wiley Kytle Stover and Mary Ethel Grizzle Stover of Gainesville, GA. Robert was born in Lincolnton, North Carolina, and grew up in Mt. Airy. He began his career with Floyd Pike in 1947 and started working with Old Town Telephone Company in 1957. Robert retired as vice president of Alltel in 1993. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty Lou Sutphin Stover and two brothers, Herbert Dale Stover and Wiley Dean Stover. Surviving are his brother, Randolph Kytle Stover of Bardstown, KY; his son, Robert Mitchell Stover of Sparta, NC; his two grandchildren, Robert David Stover and Caroline Marie Stover; and his two great-grandchildren Zoe Milam Stover and Robert Wyatt Stover. A service for close family will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Smile Train, 633 Third Ave., 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Stover as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

