July 19, 2019 Mrs. Nancy S. Stover, 84, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away on July 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Friday, July 26, 2019 in Hooper Funeral Home Chapel with family visitation preceding at 12:30 pm. Condolences: www.hooperfuneralhome.net. Hooper Funeral Home 1415 E. 14th St.

Tags

Load entries