July 20, 1935 - December 5, 2019 Mrs. Jean Campbell Stone, 84, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Forsyth County to the late Isaac and Lucy Ketner Campbell. Mrs. Stone was a member of the Church of Christ at Ketners. She enjoyed traveling and flower gardening. Preceding her in death was her husband, George Willard Stone; three brothers, Isaac, James, and Edgar Campbell; three sisters, Helen Lawson, Maybelle Vanhoy, and Peggy Levens; daughter-in-law, Martha Stone and a grandson-in-law, Gary Dunn. Surviving are two sons, George Robert Stone and wife, Angel of Advance and James Richard Stone and wife, Brenda of Advance; seven grandchildren, Lucy Dunn, Gini Brewster and husband, Justin, Will Stone, Andrea Stone, Elizabeth Blakeney, Alex Stone and wife, Britt, and Jake Stone; seven great-grandchildren, Katie Albertelli and husband, Joe, Ella Jayne Dunn, Colten Williams, Isaac Williams, Martha Rose Brewster, Dorian Stone, and Kayla Blakeney; sister, Lillian Sloan; also surviving is a brother, Bill Campbell and a sister-in-law, Elsie Campbell. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Church of Christ at Ketners with Mr. Randy McKnight and Mr. Rick Mann officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 PM Saturday at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
