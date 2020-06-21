June 28, 1926 - June 16, 2020 Doris W. Stone went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 after a very brief illness. Doris was born to Rastus J. and Margaret Newsom Wood on June 28, 1926 and was a lifelong resident of Winston-Salem and member of Home Moravian Church. Doris lived a full life enjoying country music and dancing. Doris loved her family and loved traveling with her late husband, Phonso Stone, to Lions Club conventions and TPA. Her family will miss her dearly, especially her green beans with fatback. She was affectionately known as Grandma Doris by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Phonso and all five of her siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Judy Wall Brewer (Rick) and Robin Stone Noonkester (Danny) both of Greensboro; her four grandsons, Richard Jr., Robert Dare, Joseph Bryan and Anthony William; six great-granddaughters, Madison, MacKenzie, Kendall, Colby, Ava and Katelyn. She also leaves behind many special nieces, nephews and extended family. A celebration of Doris's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services of Greensboro is serving the family.
