Elkin - Blanche Arlene Robbins Stone, 96, passed away August 10, 2019. Funeral Service 4:00 PM Monday August 12, 2091 Wilkes Faith Church. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
