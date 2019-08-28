February 12, 1954 - August 25, 2019 Hamptonville--Mr. Terry Dale Stokes, 65, of Ronald Drive passed away peacefully Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born February 12, 1954 in Yadkin County. He worked for 8 years as a deputy with Yadkin County Sheriff's Office, and several years in security with Wilkes Regional Medical Center. Mr. Stokes was also a veteran of the US Air Force and member of Mountain Grove United Methodist Church. Surviving are his mother, Magdalene S. Huffman; step-father, James "Don" Huffman; sister, Robie Holbrook, East Bend; nieces, Misti Burchette, Jonesville; Lakin Holbrook, Boonville; great-nephews, Gatlyn Shermer, Linkin Burchette, Logan Burchette. The family will have a private memorial service for Mr. Stokes at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville

