March 3, 1991 - March 9, 2020 Ian Shober Stokes was born on March 3, 1991 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and passed away in Springville, Utah on March 9, 2020 at the age of 29. Ian proudly earned Eagle Scout rank in the Boy Scouts of America in September 2005. He held an active Wilderness Emergency Medical Responder Certificate. Ian attended the Forman School in Litchfield, Connecticut for high school followed by Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. To know Ian was to love Ian. He was a lover of all things outdoors - snowboarding, hiking, fishing, and surfing, to name a few. He was happiest when outside in nature, particularly in the mountains out west or on the coast of North Carolina. Ian cared for his family and friends with a deep love and fierce loyalty that is hard to come by. Whether you knew him for only a period of time or for the entirety of his all-too-short life, you knew he had an incredibly warm heart. Upon meeting, you became a part of Ian's world because to Ian, everyone was a friend. He never spoke ill of anyone and saw the best in every single person, sometimes to a fault. Ian's dry wit and sense of humor was a force to be reckoned with. The bright light of a carefree and hilarious Ian was taken from our lives by a relentless addiction. It would be a disservice to Ian's memory to not be honest about the struggles he faced. Our family asks that you realize no one is immune to the epidemic of opioid addiction that encumbers our culture. The pain of his death is heartbreaking and intolerable, which is why stories like his should not be ignored. His story lives on for others to hear about and learn from. His life is not defined purely by his demons. It should be emphasized that Ian never gave up on trying to climb out of his battle with addiction. He had an endless passion for life. Ian is survived by his parents, Dan and Carita Stokes, his sister Lara-Anne Stokes Bradley and her husband Chad Bradley, and his niece Wells Bradley, who he had a particularly special bond with. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins who all played a very meaningful role in his life, and stood by him in difficult times. He leaves behind a multitude of lifelong friends and their families. Ian was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed by many. We would like to especially acknowledge and thank Tyler & Robin Richards, Robert Beatty, and Dawn McComb as well as the numerous other people who helped Ian find his way. As of most recently, Ian made it clear he had a new found peace with who he was and was proud of the spiritual road he was walking. A family service and burial will take place at a future date. The family asks that donations be made to the following two organizations or the charity of your choice. Twin City Harm Reduction Collective639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or The Shalom Project 639 S. Green St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Condolences may be sent online at www.salemfh.com.
