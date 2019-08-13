April 6, 1938 - August 10, 2019 Roger F. Stockton, 81, went home to be with his Lord, and his loving wife Brenda, on August 10, 2019 as he was surrounded by his family. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday August 14 2019 at Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Rick Carter and Rev. Phil Bauguess Officiating. The family will visit with friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday evening at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home Chapel. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral and Cremation Service 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville NC 27284

