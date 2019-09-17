November 14, 1934 - September 13, 2019 Mrs. Dolores Azevedo Stockburger, age 84, formerly of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on September 13. Dolores was born November 14, 1934 in Providence, Rhode Island. Preceding her in death were her parents, John G. Azevedo and Maria Pacheco Azevedo, sister Mary Summers, and brother John G. Azevedo. Dolores is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Melvin Stockburger, son Paul Stockburger and his wife Gina, son, Eric Stockburger and his wife Connie, granddaughter Nicole, grandson Matthew, niece Marie Flynn and her husband Lou, and niece Donna Nance and her husband Ronnie. Dolores worked as a bank teller, and she was a long-time member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bartlett, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem NC 27106
