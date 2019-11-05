December 17, 1935 - November 2, 2019 Virginia Anne Moore Stines passed to her heavenly home on November 2, 2019 at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community. She has finally won her courageous 18-year battle with Parkinson's disease and is face to face with Jesus and reunited with her precious Ed. She faced the challenges of living with PD with a spirit of grace and great determination to continue to enjoy pleasures of life. Virginia was born December 17, 1935, the youngest child of the late Mava Ledford Moore and Aude L. Moore. She was also predeceased by siblings Edgar Moore, Howard Moore and AvaLee Kirksey. She married Charles Edward Stines in 1955. They were married for 50 years when Ed passed from his earthly life. Their years together were spent sharing God's gift of love and Christian ministry to several congregations in Wilmington including Pine Valley Baptist Church, First Baptist in King, Main Street Baptist in Kernersville and other churches in the Piedmont of NC. Virginia was employed in banking and business office positions. She retired as administrative secretary at College Park Baptist Church. Virginia had two children, Terri Sapp and husband, Gerald of Kernersville, NC and Keith Stines and wife, Diane of Charlotte, NC. She had four grandchildren, Daniel Sapp of Brevard, NC, Meredith Sapp McCay and husband, Kyle of Winston-Salem, NC, KeriAnn Stines Rizzo and husband, Mike, and Jerren Stines and wife, Haley, all of Charlotte, NC. She was also a great-grandmother to Benjamin Rizzo and looked forward to the arrival of two more great-grandchildren, Baby Girl McCay in December and Baby Stines in April. We are so appreciative of the love and care that the Arbor Acres community has given our mother and grandmother for the past 6 1/2 years. Arbor Acres has been a huge blessing to her and our family. A service celebrating Virginia's life will be Friday, November 8 at 1:00 pm at College Park Baptist Church, 1701 Polo Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 with Rev. Ramon Smith officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service in Smith Hall. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. The family respectfully requests that memorials be directed to Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Home, 1250 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. (336) 724-7921.
