August 3, 1944 - March 9, 2020 Winston-Salem - Mrs. Linda Stewart Stillie, 75, went to be with her Lord on March 9, 2020 at her residence. Surviving her is a special angel daughter, Robin Lopez and her family; a wonderful son-in-law, Fermin Lopez; a caring granddaughter, Holly Coe; a grandson Kevin Coe (Hannah) and great-granddaughters, Aubrey and Kaylee Coe; her daughter, Debbie Zeiglar (Mark) and granddaughters, Kellie and Kristie Zeiglar. Mrs. Stillie was an active member of Robinhood Road Baptist Church, a church she dearly loved. Mrs. Stillie's family is grateful to all the wonderful caring nurses at Trellis Supportive Care. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. John E. Hackworth, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Love's United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Robinhood Road Baptist Church Mission Crafters, 5422 Robinhood Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice La., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Service information

Mar 12
Interment
Thursday, March 12, 2020
1:30PM
Love's United Methodist Church Cemetery
3020 Main St.
Walkertown, NC 27051
