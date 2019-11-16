January 8, 1935 - November 15, 2019 Mrs. Cornelia Allen Stiles, 84, of Clemmons, passed away November 15, 2019 after a prolonged battle with COPD. She had resided at Bermuda Village in Bermuda Run for the past five years. Ms. Stiles was born on January 8, 1935 in Davie County to Joe Loughton and Margaret Griffith Allen. She was a fan of Elvis Presley since they shared the same birthday. Cornelia was the owner and manager of Allen's Cove Properties in Clemmons and an avid golfer. Preceding her in death was her husband, Louis D. Stiles, and a sister, Betty Allen Vogler. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Pamela Ridings and a grandson and wife, Benjamin and Allison Ridings. She is also survived by nephew and wife, Keith and Becky Vogler, step-children Pam Stiles Cass, Kenneth Stiles, and Dianne Stiles. A private graveside ceremony will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons. The family will receive friends from 6-8 Monday, November 18, 2019 at Hayworth Miller Kinderton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to the American Lung Association. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
