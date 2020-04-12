Stiener, Adam May 18, 1939 - April 1, 2020 Adam Stiener of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Györköny, Hungary to Adam and Elisabeth (Gängl) Stiener. By the age of 15 he had lost both parents. He received an immigration visa in February 1957, settling with cousins in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. After graduating high school, Adam joined his sister and brother-in-law in Eugene, OR. He graduated from The University of Oregon with a B.A. 1964 and an M.A 1966 in Modern Languages and Linguistics. In 1966 Adam accepted a position at Salem College, moving cross-country with his wife and infant daughter to begin his life-long career as the German Professor at Salem. During this period, he also taught at UNCSA and HPU, prepared students participating in exchange programs, hosted many January-Term trips, attended many conferences and continuing education programs and served as rotating Chair of the Modern Language Department. In 1973-74, Adam received a Fulbright Scholarship to participate in an exchange program. He took his family, now expanded with the addition of a son and another daughter, to live in Emmendingen, Germany. There he taught at the Emmendingen Gymnasium School. Holidays, weekends and vacations, he showed his family remarkable places throughout Europe and had the greatest joy of reuniting with many relatives and close friends. Truly one of the best years of his family's lives. While devoted to teaching, Adam also made time for other people and activities. For years he was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. There he served as an Elder, an Usher, on the Stewardship Board and sang in the choir. He so enjoyed singing that he often participated with the W-S Symphony Chorale. Well before the popularity of soccer in the U.S., Adam coached several years for the W-S Optimist League. He was a founding member of the Triad German Club in 1977. One of his greatest honors was serving as translator of the Old German Scripts in the Moravian Archives. Adam loved teaching, second only to the love he had for his family and friends. Over nearly 40 years, he established a strong German Department, counting hundreds of accomplished students as his advisees. He retired after Spring Term 2005, as the L. G. Bralower Chair of Modern Languages and as Chair of the Modern Foreign Languages department. Well respected and loved by his Salem family. Shortly after retirement, he received the honor of Associate Professor of German, Emeritus. Upon retirement, Adam spent several years in Edenton, NC. He enjoyed sharing its beauty and rich history with all who came to visit or were passing through. He returned to W-S in March 2014 to be closer to his children. Adam is survived by his children, Susan Stiener; A. Michael Stiener; Jennifer Pikus; Jennifer Thornton McDonald (Roy); Cameron Thornton; his adored grandchildren, Austin Humbert; Virginia, William and Benjamin McDonald; his sister and brother-in-law, Elisabeth and Philip Hahn, beloved nieces, Heidi, Beth and Christie and their wonderful families, his former wife and dearest friend, Sharon Stiener and many close friends, most notably his best friend, Michel Bourquin. The family wishes to thank WFUBMC 4th floor ICU and Trellis Supportive Care for their talent, kindness and support. Most especially, we would like to thank the fabulous and caring staff and residents at Masten AL at Salemtowne, Rose Simon and Chaplain Linda Browne, know that he treasured all of you and shared your friendship and love. Donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research; the ACLU or World Wildlife Fund, charitable organizations that Adam contributed to frequently. Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Most Popular
-
Cooper expects to issue new shopping rules in N.C.
-
Second COVID-19 death in Forsyth County; Winston-Salem closes dog parks over crowd concerns
-
At 16, he had a role in a fatal shooting at Wake Forest. After sentencing, he’ll likely be released soon.
-
April 27 could end senior year for students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools
-
Forsyth cases of COVID-19 near 100
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately