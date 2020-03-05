November 27, 1923 - March 4, 2020 Virginia Catherine Boose Stewart, 96, of Winston-Salem, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Faith Church, with Pastor Michael Gates and Pastor Ferrell Towns officiating. Burial following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 pm until 3 pm on Friday at the church, and other times at the home. Mrs. Stewart was born on November 27, 1923 in Forsyth County to Ellis Lee Boose and Addie Louise Luper Boose. She was a homemaker and also retired as an office worker for Western Electric. Mrs. Stewart was a founding member of Faith Church, and was also a former secretary and treasurer of the church. Mrs. Stewart was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother whose memory will be cherished by her family. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her brother, Ira Lee Boose and his wife Dot; a half-brother, Elmer Boose; her sisters, Esther Boose; Martha Lawson and her husband, Harold; and a son-in-law, Bobby Tilley. Family left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Dennis "Dink" Stewart of the home; her children, Randy Stewart (Darlene) of Winston-Salem; Pam Tilley of Lexington and Janice McCrary (Keith) of Winston-Salem; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Audrey O'Neal and her brother, Tom Boose (Margaret). Memorials may be directed to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 1598, Welcome, NC 27374. The family wishes to acknowledge their sincere appreciation to Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem and to Mrs. Stewart's in-home caregivers for the care and devotion given in Virginia's time of need. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road
Service information
3:00PM
1078 Gumtree Road
Winston Salem, NC 27107
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
