April 2, 1981 - November 20, 2019 Tori Nicole Stewart, 38, passed away after a brief illness, Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born April 2, 1981 in Forsyth County to Dennis and Mary Stewart, Sr. Tori graduated from South Stokes High School in 2000. She had a passion for music and life in general. Tori never met a stranger and always saw the best in people. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Dennis Ray Stewart, Jr. and wife Andrea and their two sons, Clifford and Porter; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; many close and special friends; and her dog, Bella. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Junior Bennett for all his loving care and time spent with Tori and the rest of the family. A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, November 23 at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel with Bro. John Winfrey officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road P.O. Box 673 Rural Hall, NC 27045
