May 15, 1945 - August 23, 2019 Pfafftown Toby Renda Mawk Stewart, 74, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born May 15, 1945 in Wise County, VA to the late Eldridge Morton Mawk and Lillie Mae Gibson Mawk. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Vickie Lynn Madison. Surviving is her husband, Arthur Windfield Stewart; daughter, Rebecca Ann (Eddie) Hale; granddaughter, Ashley Hale; sisters, Loretta (Richard) Hart, Donna (Herbert) Myers. Her funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Enon Baptist Church by the Rev. Jeff Stephens. Burial will follow at Shallowford Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Enon Baptist Church. Online condolences can be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055

