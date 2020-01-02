December 2, 1934 - December 26, 2019 Shirley Thomas Stewart passed from this life to the next on December 26, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, NC after years of declining health. Shirley was a friend to many and her spiritual gift was her voice. She helped celebrate the happiest of times, singing at weddings and offered comfort to the grieving at funerals. She was a soloist at her churches, Antioch Baptist and later at Cornerstone Baptist. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Alzheimer's sadly stole some of her spark, but she remained kind with a ready smile. She loved to laugh and even in her waning days, while able, grinned at the many visitors who came to say goodbye (for now). She was born December 2, 1934 in Forsyth County. Shirley was a 1953 graduate of Griffith High School. She was a devoted mother who raised her family well before returning to the workforce, retiring from State Farm Insurance. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luke and Nora Thomas, her son, Van Stewart and a brother, Steve Thomas. Left to remember her are daughters and sons-in-law Angie (Dale) Moorefield, Suzanne (Mike) Foster, grandchildren Hannah (Ben) Boles, Erin Moorefield, and Grace and Cooper Foster. She is survived by her sister, Fay Thomas Davis and brother, Noal Thomas as well as her sister-in-law, Patsy Thomas who has been the best friend our family could have throughout this journey. A celebration of life will be held at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel, on Sunday, January 5th at 3:00 with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Shirley's memory to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, or Gideons International, Davidson North Camp. Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 858 Hickory Tree Road, W-S, NC 27127
