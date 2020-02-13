Kernersville - Ms. Linda Faye Stewart, 68, passed away February 8, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, February 14, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church with family visitation at 12 noon. (RUSSELL)

