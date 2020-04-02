May 31, 1935 - March 30, 2020 Jimmie Roger Stewart, 84, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on March 30, 2020. He was born on May 31, 1935 to Gene and Nona Stewart in Forsyth County. Mr. Stewart proudly served in the US Army's 82nd Airborne Division. He retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco where he worked as an electrician. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, collecting antiques, and traveling the world. He was preceded in death by brothers, Edward, Lester, Charles, and Billy Stewart; and sisters, Lois Martin, Nancy Hopkins, and Carol Branch. Surviving are his wife, Barbara Stewart; sons, Bart and Brett Stewart; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Tony and Zane Stewart; numerous nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Jimmie Stewart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

