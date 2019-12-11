January 17, 1947 - December 8, 2019 Boonville Mr. Jimmie Lee Stewart, 72, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Woltz Hospice Home. Mr. Stewart was born January 17, 1947 in Surry County to John William and Reati Wood Stewart. Jimmie was a member of Mt. Pleasant UMC and owned and operated S&S Motors, Inc. for 48 years. Jimmie had a genuine love for working, but his true love was spending time with his grandchildren whom he adored. Mr. Stewart was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Jean Shore Stewart; two children, Susan (Joe) Brooks and Shane (Andrea) Stewart; grandchildren, Carlie Madison Stewart and fiancée Tyler Soots, Rhyne Alexandra Stewart, and Haydn Stewart Brooks; mother-in-law, Magdalene Shore; sister-in-law, Rita Crutchfield; special cousin Calvin (Vickie) Dudley; and three stepsisters, Sandra (Chris) Daye, Gina (Barry) Shore, and Wendy (Will) Miller. A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 PM, Friday December 13, 2019 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville with Rev. Jenny Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Boonville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:30 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boonville UMC Backpack Fund, P.O. Box 178, Boonville, NC 27011 or to Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. The family wishes to thank the staff of Woltz Hospice Home, Dr. Al and staff of Elkin Ped. & Adult Medicine, Dr. Ursual Grant at WFBMC, Frances Poteate and Sherri Wood for the loving care given to Jimmie throughout this difficult journey. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Stewart family.
