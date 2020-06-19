August 1, 1922 - June 17, 2020 Mrs. Ernestine Kennedy Stewart, 97, a resident of Winston-Salem, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born in Davidson County to the late Ernest and Annie Marsh Kennedy on August 1, 1922. She owned and operated Stewart's Grocery Store for twenty-seven years. On January 10, 1943, she married Matthew James Stewart. Mrs. Stewart was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church and enjoyed needlepoint. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband on January 19, 2008 and a daughter, Kathy Ann Stewart, on November 10, 2008. Mrs. Stewart is survived by several nieces and nephews. A cryptside service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem. Mrs. Stewart will remain at JC Green and Sons Funeral Home in Winston-Salem from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Gospel Light Baptist Church, PO Box 38, Walkertown, NC 27051. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. JC Green and Sons 10301 N NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107

