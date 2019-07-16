Stewart, Ella Burgess March 8, 1918 - July 14, 2019 Boonville - Mrs. Ella Burgess Stewart, 101, of Rockford Road, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, while surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of John William Stewart, who preceded her in death in 2005. Her wishes were to have a private family graveside service which will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin, 243 East Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville

