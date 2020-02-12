Diane Mapp Stewart, 73, a resident of Stewarts Wharf, VA, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, in Naples, FL. She was the daughter of the late James Milton Stewart and the late Georgia Davis Stewart. Diane started her career in Baltimore, MD, as a special education teacher and continued teaching in Stokes County, NC, where she started and coached the track program for several years before becoming an administrator. She retired from the Forsyth County, NC School System. Diane was a member of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Historical Society, the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club, the West End Garden Club in Winston-Salem, NC, Northampton Historical Preservation Society, Regent of the Northampton County Daughters of the American Revolution, Virginia Eastern Shore Land Trust, and Hungars Episcopal Church. Diane lived life to the fullest, traveled extensively including trips to China and India, played tennis, golf and mah jongg and had her father's love of genealogy. She is survived by two brothers, James Milton Stewart, Jr. and his wife, Karen, of Winchester, VA, and T. Blair Stewart of Stewarts Wharf; and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by numerous aunts and uncles, Janet D. Crawley and her husband, George, Leah Davis, Graham Stewart and his wife, Minnie, Claudia Custis and her husband, Winston, Charles Underhill Davis, Jr. and his wife, Mary, and Ruth Davis Dryden and her husband, Edgar. A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Rev. Alan Mead officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
