Stewart, Dennis May 13, 1925 - March 21, 2020 Dennis E. (Dink) Stewart age 94 went home to be with his Lord and Saviour early Saturday morning March 21, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. In keeping with Governor Cooper's office, a private graveside service will be held at Faith Church Cemetery. A celebration of life and visitation will be at a later date. Mr. Stewart was born May 13, 1925 in Davidson County to Edward Valentine DeLapp Stewart and Anna Ava Barlow Stewart. He retired from RJR. and was a founding member of Faith Church where he served as a former usher and Sunday school teacher. Mr Stewart honorably served his country in The US Army. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 72 years, Virginia Katherine Boose Stewart on March 4, 2020. Also preceded by sisters: Dallas Hiatt and Mary Clinard and brothers: Paul, Gray amd Brooks Stewart and his son in law, Bobby Tilley. Surviving are his son Randy Stewart (Darlene) of Winston Salem. Two daughters: Pam Tilley of Lexington and Janice McCrary (Keith) of Winston Salem. A brother, Joe Stewart (Joanne) of Kernersville. Also surviving are eight Grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to The Gideons International PO Box 1598, Welcome NC 27374. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net Davidson Funeral Home 858 Hickory Tree Road Winston Salem NC 27127
