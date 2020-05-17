February 10, 1933 - May 14, 2020 Betty Jarvis Stewart, beloved mother and grandmother passed away Thursday May 14th at CHS Northeast in Concord NC. Betty was born February 10, 1933 to parents Jim and Vickie Jarvis. She was preceded in death by sons Neal and Mark Hartness and brothers Jerry and Jimmy Jarvis. She is survived by three daughters, Johnsie Hege (Ben), Cynthia Stokes, Sandi Stewart and their father Johnnie Stewart and many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. It is with deep sadness we join so many grieving the loss of a loved one due to the coronavirus. Our mother was a strong dynamic spirit with a joy for life. Her loving heart as a mother, mentor, and Nana to her grandchildren will guide us through our grieving process. Family is left to cherish memories of family gatherings, holidays, and vacations filled with music, laughter, and joy. Be at peace our wonderful mother. We will miss you every day until we meet again. A graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park on Thursday, May 21 at 11:30 A.M. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106

May 21
Graveside
Thursday, May 21, 2020
11:30AM
Forsyth Memorial Park
3771 Yadkinville Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
