February 6, 1941 - November 19, 2019 King, NC Daniel "Dan" Kenneth Stevenson, 78, of King, NC, went home to be with his Lord Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his home. Mr. Stevenson was born February 6, 1941 in Ashe County, NC to the late Ray and Grace Barker Stevenson. He was a salesman with National Welders Supply Company, Inc. for 37 years, a lifelong member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church and his Sunday School class. He enjoyed trout fishing, ACC basketball, football and the New York Yankees, and he loved bluegrass music. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Collins Stevenson, and his sister Lois Smith. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Ronda Ball and husband David, and Hollie Stevenson-Parrish and husband Kevin; his granddaughter, Emily Fletcher and husband Jessie; and a brother, Richard Stevenson and wife Mary; and a very special friend, Lynda Vestal. The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 5413 NC Hwy. 66 S., King, NC. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Dan Wackerhagen and Pastor Stan Scott officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church: 5413 NC Hwy. 66 S., King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Daniel Kenneth Stevenson. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately