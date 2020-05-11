April 10, 1943 - May 8, 2020 Mr. Wallace "Buddy" Stevens, 77, of Atlantic Beach passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County on April 10, 1943 to John "Jack" Stevens and Helen O'Brien Stevens. Buddy was an avid fisher and had lived at the beach for the last 30 years. He loved watching his son-in-law and grandchildren race. Buddy was a huge jokester and was known for his good sense of humor. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Buddy will be missed by everyone that had the privilege of knowing him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Stevens; son, Chad Stevens; brother, Roger Stevens; sister, Nancy "Judy" Hackett; brothers-in-law, John Pershing and Raford Case; and sister-in-law, Nancy Case. Surviving are his daughter, Michelle Clifton (Ronnie); grandchildren, Whitney Clifton and Zackery Clifton (Lanna); great-grandchildren, Bristol Brown and Karsyn Clifton; sister, Brenda Hackett; sister-in-law, Frances Pershing; brother-in-law, Don Hackett; bonus grandchildren that called him "Birdy," Ella Smith and Lila Smith; ex-wife, Rita Stevens; step-children, Gena Smith (Chris), Sonya Stanley, and Scott Willis; special nieces and nephews, Jan Lisenby (David), Johnny Hackett, and Tammy Everhart; and several other extended family. A private graveside service will be held at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. A celebration of Buddy's life will be held at a later date in Atlantic Beach. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
