February 28, 1939 - January 3, 2020 Winston-Salem- Marion Louise Wall Stevens went home to be with her Savior on Thursday morning, January 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born February 28, 1939 to David P. And Osie H. Wall who preceded her in death. She also was predeceased by a brother, Delmer P Wall. She is survived by two daughters, Lisa S. Shutt (Ray), and Annette Grove (Rodney); a granddaughter, Heather S. Lowe (Dustin) and three grandsons Steven Shutt (Bryne) Andrew Grove, and Alex Grove. Also surviving, are two great grandsons, two great granddaughters; a sister Rebecca Newsome (Glenn); a sister-in-law, Sue Wall and Mrs. Stevens' former husband, Edward L. Stevens (Shirley). A funeral service will be held Monday January 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at Stony Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. Ray Sorrells officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. "We long for that great homecoming and reunion with our Savior and loved ones." Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Stevens, Marion Louise Wall
To plant a tree in memory of Marion Stevens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately