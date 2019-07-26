September 17, 1926 - July 23, 2019 STEVENS WALNUT COVE Mr. Charles "Bailey" Stevens, 92, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday , July 23, 2019 in his home with his family by his side. Bailey was born on September 17, 1926 in Stokes County to the late Newton A. and Tabitha E. Mabe Stephens. Bailey loved his family, farming, gardening, and working hard. He was a wonderful daddy, grandfather, great-grandfather, and father-in-law, and was loved by many. Bailey was a charter member of First Christian Church in Walnut Cove where he served on the building committee and was of the Primitive Baptist faith. He was a retiree from RJ Reynolds Tobacco with 30 years of service and served his country proudly in the US Navy during WWII, as a member of the "Frog Team." In addition to his parents, Bailey was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Lou Flinchum Stevens; and son, Charles Bailey "Tony" Stevens, Jr. Bailey is survived by his children, Lou Ann Inman (Joe), Lindy Mendenhall (Ronnie), Jody Stevens, and Tracy Smith (Jeff); 6 grandchildren, Lucas Inman (Teresa), Josh Inman (Kara), Matt Willard (Tosha), Jordan Stevens, Elizabeth Brown (Michael), and Leah Barczy (Josh); 6 great-grandchildren, Reed, Conner, Noah, and Case Inman, and Bailey and Brody Willard; 3 stepgrandchildren. Erica Goodwin (Chris), and Kyle and Josh Mendenhall; and 3 stepgreat-grandchildren, Hughes, Hollis, and Hudson. There will be a 1:00 pm funeral service held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Burroughs Chapel with Jeff Smith, Joe Inman, Elizabeth Brown, and Lucas Inman officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Cove Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive CareStokes County, P.O. Box 863, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is serving the Stevens family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W Walnut Cove NC, 27052

