December 17, 1969 - January 6, 2020 was born December 17, 1969 in Winston-Salem, NC to Doretha Baines and the late Mack Baines. She was an employee of R. F. Micro Devices for ten years. She was a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her father, Mack Baines, and a sister, Cynthia Baines. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband, Myron Stephens, one son, Myron Jamal Stephens, one stepson Antwone Rucker, her mother, Doretha Baines, two sisters, Sandra (Bobby) Cannon, Cathy (Spanious) Jessup; her father and mother-in-law, John and Endreana Stephens, all from Winston-Salem, three brothers-in-law, Kevin Stephens (Ohio), John (Kenyatta) Stephens, Indianapolis, IN, Clayton (Tony) Wilborn, Winston-Salem, three sisters-in-law, Deanna and Ribbion Stephens, Atlanta, GA and Robin Wallace, Winston-Salem, one special aunt, Gladys McCallum, Winston-Salem, and one uncle, Earl McCallum, Fairmont, NC and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020 with Pastor Shannon Jessup officiating. The family visitation will be from 12 nooon to 1:00 pm at the church. Interment will follow at Piedmont Memorial Gardens. Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service 1609 N. Liberty Street
