January 17, 1936 - June 28, 2020 John L. Stemper III (Jack), of Winston-Salem, 84, died June 28, 2020 from complications following surgery. Jack was born in Philadelphia, PA to John Louis Stemper Jr. and Anna (McCauley) Stemper on January 17, 1936. Jack is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Stemper, and by his five children: Andrea Stemper (partner Les Gruen) of Colorado Springs, CO; Alicia Stemper (wife Lydia Lavelle) of Carrboro, NC; Audrey Delaney (husband Mike) of Ashburn, VA; John Stemper (wife Azra) of Zurich, Switzerland; and James Stemper (wife Amy) of Clemmons, NC. His first wife, Gail Stemper predeceased him in death. Nine beloved grandchildren also survive: Devon Johnson; Riley Hutchison and Avery Stemper; Annika and Jimmy Saloka; Lyle and Nadja Stemper; and Jack and Shuler Stemper. Jack's grandson, Graham Johnson, predeceased him in 2008. Mary Frances's children, Jan Jordan (Luis) and Mark Musgrave, and their children also survive. Jack went to Camden Catholic High School in Camden, NJ. He then attended the University of Pennsylvania where he participated in ROTC and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He graduated in 1957 with a BS in Economics. He entered military service as a naval supply officer on an aircraft carrier and served for three years. In his professional career, Jack primarily worked in the battery industry for Exide, Douglas Batteries, and Firing Circuits. He was later a consultant for many other companies. When asked how he was doing, Jack would say, "Charging along!" Jack and Gail were among the founding families of Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons. Throughout his life, Jack was an active volunteer in civic and church organizations, and a loyal friend to many. He provided loving care to his parents and mother-in-law at the end of their respective lives. Jack enjoyed traveling, the ocean, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Jack will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love of family, his delicious breakfasts, and teaching his children life skills including how to have the most charitable interpretation (MCI) of others' words and deeds, how to jump start cars, how to make pickles and perfect Manhattans, and how to bodysurf. He will be missed beyond measure. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Holy Family Catholic Church Bereavement Fund or to the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 10 at 11:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Road in Winston-Salem. Interment will follow the mass at the Holy Family Columbarium. There will be a link to the live stream of the event on Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home's website. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina

