August 23, 1932 - December 10, 2019 Winston-Salem - Mrs. Helen Stevenson Steen, 87, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born August 23, 1932 in Fairfield County, SC., the daughter of the late David Lawrence and Mae Dickerson Stevenson. Helen enjoyed a successful career as a real estate/broker in the Winston-Salem area. She was of the Baptist faith and volunteered at both the Cancer Center at Forsyth Medical Center and Mallard Creek Assisted Living, where she played piano. Helen was involved with the D.M.A. at Salem Baptist Church and was a follower of the Advent-Hopewell Moravian Band. She enjoyed playing the piano, shopping, going to concerts, plays and cruises. Helen was a kind loving person, who loved to hug. Her love for the piano led to spontaneous concerts at many venues in the area. In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her husband Grover Steen, Jr.; two sisters, Eloise Stevenson and Virginia McCallum; and five brothers: J.W., Steve, Ernest, Marion and Ralph Stevenson. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Robin Elise Steen of Chester, SC.; son, Kenneth Bryan Steen of Morganton; brother, Roy Milan Stevenson; half-brother, Jerry Stevenson; and her dear friend and companion, Vergil Gough. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, officiated by Rev. Floyd Boles. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. An additional service will also be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Barron Funeral Home in Chester, SC, officiated by Rev. Mike Schaffer. Interment will follow at Chester Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, 2688 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27127 or The Little Theater of Winston-Salem, 419 Spruce St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or the Advent-Hopewell Moravian Band, c/o Advent Moravian Church, 1514 W. Clemmonsville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately