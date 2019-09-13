February 24, 1956 - September 11, 2019 Yadkinville - Beverly Kelly Steelman, 63, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Beverly was born February 24, 1956, in Rowan County. She was the daughter of the late Max Boyd and Betty Kelly Steelman. She grew up in the Courtney community and graduated from the Children's Center in Winston-Salem. Most recently, she made her home at Trinity Elms in Clemmons. She is survived by her three sisters: Nancy Poythress and husband, David Poythress II, Mitzie Branon and husband, Mitchell Branon and Glenda Wicker and husband, Jeffrey Wicker; nephew and niece, Mason Branon and Sydney Branon. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Yadkin Memorial Gardens by Rev. James Williams. The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to Trinity Elms Health and Rehab and especially to the many staff members who were not only caregivers but also dear friends to Beverly. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Elms Health and Rehab, 7449 Fair Oaks Drive, Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055

