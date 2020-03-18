September 7, 1958 - March 13, 2020 Pinnacle Shelly Ann Betts Stear, 61, of Pinnacle, NC, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, March 13, 2020 with her husband by her side. Shelly was born September 7, 1958 in Warren, OH to Robbie and Tressie Wolfe Betts, who survive. She was employed with Food Lion in King, NC; she was well known and loved dearly. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 35 years, Eric James Steer, her son, Jason Digiacobbe and wife Kelsey, her granddaughter, Paisley Digiacobbe, her sister, Kathy England and husband Terry, her brother, Gary Betts and wife Stephanie, nieces, Cara and Jennifer England, mother-in-law: Kathleen Beck, and brothers-in-law: Shawn and Scott Beck. A private funeral service will be held. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shelly Ann Betts Stear. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021

