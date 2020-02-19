Winston-Salem--Nicholas Charles Stavrou, 68, was called home by his Savior on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1951 to the late Nicholas Charles Stavrou and Matthilde Goetz Stavrou. Nicholas Stavrou's love of people was confirmed by the many friendships made with every opportunity. As a lover of nature and animals, he enjoyed time spent with friends and horses. He faithfully attended Old Town Baptist Church and visited his home church, St. Paul's Episcopal, when possible. He will be remembered for the joyful love of others that he wore so well. Nicholas Stavrou was preceded in death by his sister, Melissa Stavrou Brown. Surviving are his brother-in-law, Jerry Brown of Dillwyn, VA, his group home family and many beloved friends. There will be a service to celebrate his life on thursday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. at Old Town Baptist Church at 4386 Shallowford Rd. There will be an additional graveside service on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2:00 on the Bucking B Ranch in Dillwyn, VA. Memorials may be made to: Springwell Network, 3820 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27105.
