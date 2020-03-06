August 22, 1953 - March 4, 2020 Philip Blair Starbuck, 66, of Kernersville, NC, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Kernersville Medical Center with family and friends at his side. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held 4:00 PM Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2165 Pisgah Church Rd., Kernersville, NC with Rev. Michele Hill officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. He was born August 22, 1953 in Forsyth County to John William and Augusta Blair Starbuck. He knew God and was a member of Pisgah UMC. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and wife, Jane Manuel Starbuck. Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Mandy Starbuck of Winterville; two granddaughters, Charlotte and Madilyn; brother, John Wayne Starbuck; girlfriend, Donna Lynn Shelton; and a host of friends. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. The family requests that memorials be made to Pisgah UMC, a local animal shelter, or to support the staff at Kernersville Medical Center. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 W. Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284

To send flowers to the family of Philip Starbuck, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 8
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 8, 2020
4:00PM
Pisgah United Methodist Church
2165 Pisgah Church Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Philip's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries