October 21, 1923 - July 10, 2019 Mrs. Virginia "Nanu" Brumfield Stansberry, 95, of Berry Lane passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 21, 1923 in Cambria, VA to the late Samuel Benjamin and Villa Blevins Brumfield. Mrs. Stansberry was a loving, devoted wife, mother, and homemaker to her family, who had a life-long love of trains and steam-engines. She enjoyed visiting Biltmore House, watching the birds at her house, and was a breast cancer survivor. She was a faithful member of Forbush Baptist Church, where she served the church on several committees and the choir as long as her health permitted. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Emmett Jackson Stansberry; a granddaughter, Jackie Stansberry; and two sisters, Irene Brumfield, Maxine Graham. Surviving are her children, Sharon Jill, Samuel Jackson, and Benjamin Wade Stansberry; sisters, Colleen Hall, Barbara Jean Bostwick; several grandchildren, including Sam (Chastity) Crews, Bill (Kim) Crews, Benjamin D. (Amelia) Stansberry; several great-grandchildren, including Madelyn, Samuel, Noah, Jackson, Virginia, Dixie Crews, and Reagan Stansberry. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM Friday at Forbush Baptist Church. Her funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 PM Friday by Rev. Justin Crouse, Brother Lawrence Warden, and Sam Crews. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude to Trellis Supportive Care and Rachel Hethcoat for all their loving care. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Stansberry family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
