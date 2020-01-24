July 11, 1940 - January 22, 2020 Beatrice Lawson Stanley, 79 of Winston-Salem, NC passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 11:00AM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Whitaker, Rev. Frank Shumate, and Rev. Matt Morrison officiating. Entombment will follow at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown. The family will greet friends from 10:00AM to 11:00AM Saturday at the church. A native of Forsyth County, NC, Beatrice, lovingly known as "Aunt Bea" was the wife of Donald Ray Stanley and the daughter of the late, Harvey Lawson and Nellie Lawson. Bea attended Walkertown High School where she was a member of the library science club and also a member of the glee club. She graduated in 1958. She was an active member of Freeman Street Baptist Church until her health began to decline. Bea worked at R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company for 37 1/2 years and retired happy. Bea enjoyed beach life, shopping, and sugar-free, fat-free French Vanilla Lattes. Survivors include her husband, Donald of the home; daughter, Donna Bennett and husband, Mark of Belews Creek, NC; and granddaughter, Cassidy Bennett. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
Stanley, Beatrice
To send flowers to the family of Beatrice Stanley, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Gospel Light Baptist Church
890 Walkertown Guthrie Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
890 Walkertown Guthrie Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Guaranteed delivery before Beatrice's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Gospel Light Baptist Church
890 Walkertown Guthrie Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
890 Walkertown Guthrie Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Guaranteed delivery before Beatrice's Visitation begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately