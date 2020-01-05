October 24, 1922 - January 3, 2020 MADISON Milton Percy Stanfield, 97, died Friday, January 3, 2020, at Hospice of Rockingham County. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home with interment following in Knollhurst Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 12:30 p.m. Born in Guilford County on October 24, 1922, Milton was a graduate of Monticello High School. He proudly served his country in the US Army in WWII. He retired from Sears Mail Order and was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife Trevia Joyce Stanfield; parents Robert Percy Stanfield and Claudia Viola Wagoner Stanfield; two brothers Hyams and Sammie Stanfield and three sisters Elizabeth S. Wright, Polly S. Collins, and Barbara S. Comer. Survivors include daughter Emily S. Oakley and husband Roy, of Sandy Ridge, N.C.; son Larry Stanfield and wife Denise, of Conyers, GA; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or Friendship United Methodist Church, 4426 E. NC Hwy 150, Browns Summit, NC 27214. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. 127 Ellisboro Rd.
Stanfield, Milton Percy
Service information
Jan 7
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Colonial Funeral Home Chapel
127 Ellisboro Rd
Madison, NC 27025
127 Ellisboro Rd
Madison, NC 27025
