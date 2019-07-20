October 14, 1955 - July 18, 2019 Mr. Dennis Keith Stanfield, 63, of Winston-Salem, died Wednesday, July 18, 2019, at Trellis Supportive Care, after a lengthy battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). He was born in Winston-Salem on October 14, 1955 to the late Charlotte Snider Stanfield and Elbert Graham Stanfield, Sr. Mr. Stanfield was a graduate of Parklawn Senior High School (class of 1974) and went on to earn undergraduate degrees from Wake Forest University and High Point University, as well as a Masters in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He spent a varied career of thirty-five years working in the areas of Information Technology, Real Estate, and Finance. Employers of note include Sara Lee Corporation, Lowe's Companies, Wake Forest University, and most recently, The Moravian Church in America, Southern Province, where he served as Provincial Treasurer. Mr. Stanfield was a licensed Certified Public Accountant and Real Estate Broker. Dennis was a lifelong member of Trinity Moravian Church, where he taught Sunday School, served on both the Board of Elders and Board of Trustees, played softball for decades, ushered, served at Lovefeasts, and played in the band. Music was his first love, and he recorded a number of contemporary Christian and country songs, many of which were performed in church. Dennis especially loved sports and being active outdoors. He loved nature, and especially the splendor of the North Carolina mountains. Preceding him in death are his parents and his two beloved dogs. Surviving are a brother, Elbert Graham (Gray) Stanfield, Jr. and wife Vicki, and his long-time girlfriend, Cindy Reavis of Kernersville. He is also survived by a nephew and niece, a number of cousins and friends, and many Moravian Brothers and Sisters in Christ. A celebration of his life will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Trinity Moravian Church, officiated by Rev. Bill McElveen, Rev. Russell Williams, and Bishop Graham Rights. Interment will follow the service at Salem Moravian Graveyard, officiated by Rev. Ginny Tobiassen. The family will receive friends 6:00 PM 8:00 PM Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. Memorials may be made in his honor to Trinity Moravian Church, 220 East Sprague Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27127, or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.Hayworth-Miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Video: Assault charge, arrest follow run-in at Bowman Gray Stadium
-
The man in the video from Saturday's scuffle at Bowman Gray has been charged with assault on his ex-girlfriend.
-
Confederate flag wristbands given out at Tanglewood Pool. 'What century am I in?' asks one visitor.
-
Elevation Church buys Gateway YWCA property in downtown Winston-Salem. The megachurch says the Y will be a long-term tenant.
-
Body ID'd as that of an 18-year-old after being found in woods behind Winston-Salem apartment complex
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately