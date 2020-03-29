August 30, 1938 - March 27, 2020 Mr. Wayne Stafford went to be with the Lord Friday, March 27, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born August 30, 1938 in Forsyth County to the late Hayden Stafford and Violet Thompson Stafford. Wayne attended Mars Hill College. After College, he proudly served in the United States Army as a USAR Medic. He was a long-time member of Becks Baptist Church since 1960. Wayne had a career and retired from RJR Archer. Wayne never met a stranger and was an avid gardener, who enjoyed planting and watching plants come alive. His lifelong passion outside of spending time with family was surf fishing at Davis Island, since the age of six where his mom and dad owned a cabin at one point. Many cherished memories were on the island. He will be dearly missed and forever loved. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Richard Stafford and wife Rheta; his parents-in-law, Eugene and Eliza Binkley. He is survived by his loving wife Fay B. Stafford; sons, Teddy Stafford and wife Pam, Todd Stafford and wife JoAnne; daughters, Kimberly Compton and husband Tom, Kathy Tripp and husband Craig, Kristina Kaylor and husband Karl; grandchildren, Austin Stafford and wife Kristen, Brandon Compton and wife Emily, Jordan Compton, Bethany Compton, Ashtyn Compton, Daniel Tripp, Laura Tripp, Joshua Kaylor, Justin Kaylor, Katelyn Kaylor; great-grandchildren, Rainey Compton; sister Carolyn Blackburn and husband Winfred, and numerous family and friends. In addition, special friends, Alvin Cheek and Judy Hauser. Due to the Shelter in Place regulations there will be a private grave side service and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Renee Tegeler for her care and Dr. Dugan and his staff at the Novant Health Hematology for their love and care during dad's illness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Becks Baptist Church, or Cancer Services Inc, 3175 Maplewood Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road

