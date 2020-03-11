August 8, 1924 - February 29, 2020 Virginia Stafford, beloved sister, mother, and Grama, stepped into heaven on February 29, 2020 at the age of 95. Born in 1924 in Allegheny County, PA, she was an accomplished dancer and ice skater. While working for Bell she met and married Jack, her husband of 56 years. Virginia and Jack raised 4 sons and moved to Winston-Salem NC in 1969. They were active members of the community and Epiphany Lutheran Church. Virginia was the descendent of Polish immigrants and she passed down that brave, indomitable spirit to her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind a sister: Carol McIlwain, 4 sons: Mark, Kirk (Ellen), Jay (Debbie), Jeff, and 3 granddaughters: Sarah, Maya, and Leah. While the family is grieving the loss of their beloved Virginia, they rejoice knowing that she is reunited with her husband Jack and the knowledge that they will see her again. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7 (Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel). Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

