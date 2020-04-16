January 5, 1925 - April 13, 2020 Dewey Vernon Stafford entered the more immediate presence of our Lord on April 13, 2020 after a lengthy period of declining health. A life-long resident of Kernersville, Dewey was born in the Bunker Hill community of Forsyth County to Harvey J. and Faye Kirkman Stafford. He graduated from Kernersville High School in 1944. After graduation, he was drafted into the U.S Army. He completed basic training at Camp Croft, SC. On Thanksgiving Day 1944, he boarded a transport ship in New York City and sailed for Europe. Upon arrival in the European Theater, his unit was almost immediately inserted into action in the Ardennes Forest in Belgium, where he fought in what is now known as "The Battle of the Bulge". From there he and the rest of the 1st Army fought its way through Germany and into Czechoslovakia helping liberate the people of Europe. Dewey returned from Europe and was sent to Texas to train for the end of the war in the Pacific. Gratefully, the war ended before he was deployed, and he was Honorably Discharged and came home to Kernersville. After the war, Dewey began a 40 year career at the new Sears-Roebuck catalog fulfillment center on Lawndale Drive in Greensboro, retiring in 1987. In 1969, Dewey met Imogene Myers and they were married in February of 1970. During their 40 years of marriage, he was her companion and devoted caregiver until her passing in March, 2010. They shared a love of travel and visiting with family all over the Southeast. Along with his parents and wife, Dewey was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Stafford, and his sister, Ruth Southard. He is survived by his sister, Louise Frye and husband Jimmy of Winston-Salem; two nieces, Debbie Brooks and husband Danny of Kernersville, and Luann F. Steele and husband Flake of Clemmons; and three nephews, Tony Frye of Winston-Salem, Jimmy Southard of Kernersville, and Jerry Southard of Pilot Mountain. Also surviving are his stepson, Rick Grubbs and wife Gwyn of Kernersville; two grandchildren, Jason Grubbs and wife Jayne of Kernersville, and Ashley Parker and husband Chad of Raleigh; and four great-grandsons, Harrison and Hampton Grubbs of Kernersville, and Holden and Grant Parker of Raleigh. The family would like to express its appreciation to the staff of Kerner Ridge Assisted Living for the care Dewey received during the final 5 years of his life, along with the nurses and staff of the Trellis Palliative and Supportive Care. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Kernersville VFW Post 5352, Bunker Hill Cemetery Fund, or The Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem.
Most Popular
-
This Mistake Could Cost You Your Stimulus Check
-
Fourth person dies from COVID-19 in Forsyth County
-
At 16, he had a role in a fatal shooting at Wake Forest. After sentencing, he’ll likely be released soon.
-
Drivers and passengers in more than 200 vehicles gather in parking lot for Union Baptist Church's resurrection service on Holy Saturday
-
Ed Hardin: Flossie Johnson was bigger than life in Wilkes County
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately