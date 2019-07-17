Stack, Sheila Ann Dorney March 31, 1937 - July 14, 2019 Mrs. Sheila Ann Dorney Stack, 82, of Clemmons, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Born March 31, 1937, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Raised in a strong Catholic Family in Hyde Park by Gertrude Bain Dorney and Joseph Patrick Dorney. She joins her parents and sisters, Rosemary (Jay) and Mary Ellen, in Heaven. Sheila graduated from Mount St. Joseph College in Cincinnati with a degree in education. Sheila retired as the executive director of the American Cancer Society in Winston-Salem and was a teacher at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School and also in Columbus, Ohio. She was always willing to answer the call as a volunteer for many organizations throughout the community, such as the Centers for Exceptional Children and Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center, and was an active parishioner at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church and Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church & School. Above all, Sheila was devoted to her family and friends whom she taught to live in faith as well as fun. She will be greatly missed by everyone, especially her family, friends and neighbors. Her warm heart, laughter and feisty Irish spirit touched all who knew her. She had a great love for all her nieces and nephews plus their families; her girlfriends with whom she enjoyed long lunches; and her very special "elite" neighbors. She started her days with coffee, newspapers and the Today Show. She enjoyed badminton, tennis, college basketball, cocktail parties with a red wine or a Manhattan, cooking, travel, texting and was a champion to those she loved. Surviving are her husband of 60 years, John Edward Stack, Jr.; four children, John E. Stack, III (Kelley) of Winston-Salem; Michael J. Stack (Ellen) of Richmond, VA; Colleen S. McDonough (William) of Waxhaw, NC; and Kathleen S. Kane (Brian) of Severna Park, MD; eight grandchildren, Ian, Mackensie and Conor McDonough; Rory, Cecelia and Xavier Kane; and Amelia and Amanda Bush. A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, July 19, at 11 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church with Father Brian Cook officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends at the church following the Mass. Many thanks to the caregivers from Bayada and the staff, nurses and doctors of 9 West Forsyth Medical Center for their compassionate care, love and prayers for Sheila during her illness and passing. In lieu of flowers, the family is grateful for donations in memory of Sheila to St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, the Centers for Exceptional Children or Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel) Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC
