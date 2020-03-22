Stack, Randall Lee January 27, 1969 - March 18, 2020 Mr. Randall Lee Stack, 51, known as "Randy" to his family and friends, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care. Randy was born in Forsyth County to Donald Lee Stack and Mary Alice Ingold Stack on January 27, 1969. Randy was a big Science Fiction movie fan. He loved to collect old videos, especially the classic Twilight Zone episodes. He enjoyed looking at cars of all kinds, his favorite car was the Chevrolet Camaro. Randy was a kind, shy loving person, who loved his mother very much. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Rachael Ingold and Leroy Stack. He is survived by his mother, Mary Alice Stack; grandmother, Polly Stack; Aunt, Debbie Miller; Cousins, Steve Ingold and family, Allison Ellis and family, Jan Speaks and family and Reece Ingold. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Randall Stack as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries