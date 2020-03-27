March 11, 1937 - March 17, 2020 Mr. John Edward "Jack" Stack Jr., also known as Mr. Stack, Big Dad, Happy Jack, Mad Dog and PaPa, passed away peacefully on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born March 11, 1937, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late John Edward Stack Sr. and Lucille Streng Stack. Jack was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Stack Igel (Tom). Jack was married to Sheila Ann Dorney Stack for 60 years and she preceded him in death on July 14, 2019. Together they raised four children starting in Columbus and then in Winston-Salem when his career brought him to manage the Belk Store when Hanes Mall was built in 1975. Jack graduated from Xavier University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Retailing. He began his 44+ year career in Retail with F. & R. Lazarus, following in the footsteps of his father. During that time he also served in the U.S. Air Force. The Belk Family hired him and he rolled into town on May 5, 1975, in his 1966 Mustang to oversee the construction completion, hiring and merchandising of the Belk Store at Hanes Mall, which was their Flagship Store at the time promoting "The New World of Belk." During his leadership, he opened the store each day with a "Thought for the Day" and taught the Associates "Retail is Detail" plus his famous "5 Ps," being, "Proper Planning Prevents Poor Performance!" He was a "True Retailer" while serving the customer but also hiring the best talent, training them to become excellent at their job but also even better people. He believed in giving young people a job, training them and watching them succeed for the rest of their lives! He retired as Vice President and Regional Manager of Belk in Winston-Salem after 25 years of service. On the day of his retirement, "Mad Dog" rode his Harley-Davidson, which was painted turquoise & cream, the colors of Belk, out the front door of Belk and into the sunset! Jack had a big personality, was quite a character and never met a stranger! He enjoyed talking to people everywhere from the K & W to The Cloister in Sea Island, Georgia, where his family celebrated his retirement. He was always willing to work tirelessly to support and serve in leadership roles for many organizations throughout the community, such as The Centers for Exceptional Children, Catholic Charities, Brenner Children's Hospital, the American Cancer Society, The Crosby, March of Dimes, Industries for the Blind, Goodwill, Forsyth Medical Center Foundation, The Belk Companies, Better Business Bureau, Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce, Sales & Marketing Executives, Retail Merchants Association, Hanes Mall Merchants, Consumer Credit Counseling and more Charity Golf Tournaments than can be counted. Jack was an active parishioner at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church and Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church plus was a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus. Jack enjoyed playing golf; fishing trips; riding his Harley-Davidson; "The Memory Makers;" card game "meetings;" meals with his buddies; ROMEO Club; and his "Elite Neighbors." He made every gathering an event plus he just made people smile! He will be remembered as a man of faith, who had a special life-time devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, loved his family and was always the most colorful dresser, especially in his stylish knicker outfits with matching shoes and his signature Polo cologne! He was the creator of Belkie Bear and was known to appear as Belkie at various parties. He started the Belkie Bear Christmas Party at the Children's School, where every child received their own Belkie Bear and that tradition continues! He honored friends and family with memorable poems, toasts and then by leading his famous three cheers of "Hip, Hip, Hooray!" on many occasions. Every Golfer's Dream, he played Augusta National three times, which included staying on the grounds of the course, one time in the Eisenhower Cabin plus he birdied the always challenging Number 11! He was a colorful storyteller who never let the facts get in the way of a good tale. He once said, "If it's worth doing, it's worth overdoing!" Everyone has a good "Jack Stack" story that will be long remembered. Ever the true Irishman, Jack went to Heaven on St. Patrick's Day, just in time for one last toast on one of his favorite days. Surviving are his children, John E. "Jack" Stack III (Kelley) of Winston-Salem; Michael J. Stack (Ellen) of Richmond, VA; Colleen S. McDonough (William) of Waxhaw, NC; and Kathleen S. Kane (Brian) of Severna Park, MD; eight grandchildren, Ian, Mackensie & Conor McDonough; Rory, Cecelia & Xavier Kane; and Amelia & Amanda Bush. Also surviving are his nieces, nephews, and cousins, Pat & Jim Mark, whom he loved dearly! Because of the Coronavirus, the family will hold a private inurnment at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass, Golf Tournament and Irish Wake will be held at a later date to celebrate Jack's life. In lieu of flowers, the family is grateful for donations in memory of Jack to The Centers for Exceptional Children, Coliseum Campus, 2315 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School, 1730 Link Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel) Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
