December 14, 1952 - January 5, 2020 Thomas Michael Sprinkle Mike to everyone who knew him, "Drizzle" to his childhood friends died of a heart attack on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the age of 67. Mike is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia Sprinkle; son Jeremy Sprinkle; step-daughter Rachel Louden (Byungsub) and grandsons Jaemo and Jinmo Lee; son Sean (Megan) Sprinkle, granddaughter Natalie, and grandsons Matthew and Sean Preston Sprinkle; and sisters Linda (Charlie) Thomas and Debbie (Jim) Crow. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Lola Sprinkle. Mike was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where he graduated from Parkland High School in 1972 and lived his entire life. In December 1975, Mike met Patty, the love of his life, and shared their first kiss on New Year's Eve; in 1977, they were married by Reverend Jimmy Newsome in a backyard ceremony at his parents' home. In 1987, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the U.S.S. Arthur W. Radford until 1991, when he returned to work for the City of Winston-Salem, then for Blythe Construction Company until retiring in 2011. Mike loved working with his hands and spending time outdoors, especially at the family cabin in the Blue Ridge mountains. He enjoyed taking yearly trips to Anna Maria Island on Florida's Gulf Coast with his wife, and was devoted to their two Bengal cats, Ellie Mae and Ringo. Mike formed lifelong friendships with many people. He was a wonderful man in every sense of the word and will be deeply missed. The family will hold a visitation on Sunday, January 19th from 2 to 4 pm at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home, 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Condolences may be sent to 1729 Briar Lake Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Forsyth Humane Society. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
