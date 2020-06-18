March 31, 1960 - June 16, 2020 Roger Wayne Sprinkle, 60, of Matthews, NC passed away peacefully at home on June 16, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Roger was born in Winston-Salem on March 31, 1960 to Tony and Jane Robertson Sprinkle. After graduating from West Forsyth High School, he attended Forsyth Technical College earning an AAS in electronics engineering. On May 25, 1985 he married his best friend Sandy Wilbur. Roger was a Christian and was a member of Wake Chapel in Fuquay-Varina but after moving attended First Baptist Church of Matthews until his health declined. His last employer was Livingston-Haven of Charlotte where he left co-workers whom he considered as friends. Roger enjoyed and was good at woodworking, he and Sandy enjoyed fly fishing, hiking, and camping and he liked to play his guitar. Preceding him in death were his Dad, his Step-Dad, Hassell Wall, maternal grandparents Howard and Vallie Robertson; four Uncles, Ernest, John, David, and Richard Robertson; father- and mother-in-law, Bill and Nancy Wilbur; and sister-in-law Barbie (Brooks) Tilton. Roger is survived by his wife Sandy, his Mother Jane Robertson Wall of Winston-Salem, sister Aletha (Daryl) Ritchey, nephew Justin (Brittany) Ritchey and their children Mason and Eli, niece Melissa Ritchey, all of Tobaccoville; uncles Lindsay (Dianne) Robertson of Winston-Salem, Elisha (Carolyn) Robertson of Tobaccoville, brother-in-law Paul (Kathie) Wilbur of Summerville, SC, nieces Daphne (Jerry) Sapp of Kernersville, Carolyn (David) Ganis and Tricia Haggerty of Summerville, SC; and step brother Keith (Cindy) Wall of Mocksville and their children. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Gifts may be made in Roger's memory to: Lung Cancer Initiative of NC, Access Program, 4000 Blue Ridge Rd, Ste 170, Raleigh, NC 27612, or charity of donor's choice.
Most Popular
-
Here's what school might look like when classes begin again in Forsyth County
-
White House's focus on Forsyth COVID-19 cases brings attention, not surge in supplies
-
Wake Forest will open its campus in August but finish the fall semester remotely
-
Bourbon virus? New tick-borne disease may be in North Carolina
-
NC pleads for public's help to stop COVID-19 spike, singles out Forsyth for risk of spread
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately