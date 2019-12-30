Winston-Salem - Tramir Springs, 1 month old, Funeral services will be conducted at 12pm on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Douthit Funeral Services. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:30am.
Springs, Tramir
