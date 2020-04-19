March 25, 1940 - April 12, 2020 William "Bill" Oran Springer of Bermuda Run, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was 80 years old. Bill was born in East St Louis, Illinois on March 25, 1940 to Oran Springer and Cecilia McNulty Springer. He was a devoted husband for nearly 60 years. During those years, he and his family moved around the country a number of times as he received a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry, a Master's degree in Business, and then moved steadily up different corporate ladders. He enjoyed his work. After living in several states in the Midwest, he moved to New Hampshire for twenty years, and then to North Carolina to be closer to his children and grandchildren (and get a weather upgrade). Bill was always ready to help wherever there was a need. He had a servant's heart, and he carried that into retirement as he volunteered to tutor children in math and other subjects. He was an avid reader. He loved to listen to music, and his favorite music (by a wide stretch) was listening to his wife Carol play the piano. He was a member of Ardmore Baptist Church for many years and he especially enjoyed attending his Sunday School class there. Bill is survived by his wife Carol and three children: Randy and his wife Terri, Bill and his wife Andrea, and his favorite daughter Susan and her husband Russ. Bill was also blessed to be a grandfather to nine amazing grandkids! A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St, Winston Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way Advance, NC 27006
